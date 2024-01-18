Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Kinder Morgan (KMI - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.04 billion, down 11.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.28, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.96 billion, representing a surprise of +1.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kinder Morgan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Segment EBDA- CO2: $179 million versus $189.99 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment EBDA- Terminals: $266 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $254.11 million.
  • Segment EBDA- Products Pipelines: $282 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $306.13 million.
  • Segment EBDA- Natural gas Pipelines: $1.35 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Kinder Morgan here>>>

Shares of Kinder Morgan have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise