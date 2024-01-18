We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Frontline (FRO) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
In the latest trading session, Frontline (FRO - Free Report) closed at $22.49, marking a +0.99% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.56% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.59%.
Shares of the shipping company witnessed a gain of 7.79% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 3.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Frontline in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.56, down 42.27% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $268.18 million, down 24% from the year-ago period.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Frontline. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.62% lower. Right now, Frontline possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Frontline is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.91. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.42 of its industry.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
