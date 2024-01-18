Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Wintrust (WTFC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Wintrust Financial (WTFC - Free Report) reported revenue of $570.8 million, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.87, compared to $2.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $575.32 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.44, the EPS surprise was -23.36%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wintrust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 63.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 56.9%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.6% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Average balance - Total earning assets: $51.51 billion compared to the $52.17 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loan: 0.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Leverage Ratio: 9.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.4%.
  • Net interest income - FTE: $472.70 million compared to the $470.55 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $100.83 million compared to the $107.38 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $469.97 million compared to the $467.88 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Wealth management: $33.28 million compared to the $33.45 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Mortgage banking: $7.43 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $23.37 million.
  • Operating lease income, net: $14.16 million compared to the $13.87 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Fees from covered call and put options: $4.68 million versus $2.63 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Wintrust have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

