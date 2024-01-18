See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 18th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
FMC (FMC - Free Report) is an agricultural sciences company offering innovative solutions to farmers globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.
Lancaster Colony (LANC - Free Report) is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.
Microchip Technology (MCHP - Free Report) develops and manufactures microcontrollers, memory and analog and interface products for embedded control systems, which are small, low-power computers designed to perform specific tasks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 60 days.
