New Strong Sell Stocks for January 18th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

FMC (FMC - Free Report) is an agricultural sciences company offering innovative solutions to farmers globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Lancaster Colony (LANC - Free Report) is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Microchip Technology (MCHP - Free Report) develops and manufactures microcontrollers, memory and analog and interface products for embedded control systems, which are small, low-power computers designed to perform specific tasks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 60 days.

