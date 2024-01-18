See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Davis Financial Y (DVFYX - Free Report) : 0.74% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. DVFYX is a Sector - Finance mutual fund option, which provide investors with a diversified and stabilized investment approach focused on the financial space, which is a notoriously large, complex, and heavily-regulated industry. DVFYX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.7%.
Fidelity OTC Portfolio K (FOCKX - Free Report) : 0.69% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. FOCKX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. FOCKX, with annual returns of 19.98% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Schwab MarketTrack Allocation Equity Portfolio (SWEGX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. SWEGX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. SWEGX has an expense ratio of 0.39%, management fee of 0.13%, and annual returns of 11.57% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.