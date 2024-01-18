We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Commerce (CBSH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Commerce Bancshares (CBSH - Free Report) reported $393.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $0.84 for the same period compares to $0.99 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $384.37 million, representing a surprise of +2.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Commerce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Interest Margin (Net yield on interest earning assets): 3.2% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Efficiency Ratio: 63.8% versus 59.8% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Average total interest earning assets: $31.34 billion versus $31.36 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
- Annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans: 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Tier I Leverage Ratio: 11.3% compared to the 11.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Non-accrual loans: $7.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.73 million.
- Total Non-Interest Income: $144.88 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $144.28 million.
- Fully-taxable equivalent net interest income: $250.55 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $241.41 million.
- Trust fees: $49.15 million compared to the $48.80 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Bank card transaction fees: $47.88 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $48.01 million.
- Deposit account charges and other fees: $23.52 million versus $22.83 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Other non-interest (loss) income: $13.55 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $14.85 million.
Shares of Commerce have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.