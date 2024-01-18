Back to top

Fastenal (FAST) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Fastenal (FAST - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.76 billion, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.46, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45, the EPS surprise was +2.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fastenal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Business days: 62 Days versus the five-analyst average estimate of 62 Days.
  • Daily sales: $28.40 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $28.25.
  • Number of in-market locations: 3,419 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,417.
  • Weighted FASTBin/FASTVend installations: 113,138 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 111,505.
  • Number of active Onsite locations: 1,822 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,829.
  • Number of branch locations: 1,597 compared to the 1,591 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Weighted FASTBin/FASTVend signings: 5,462 compared to the 5,791 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Fastenal have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

