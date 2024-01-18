We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2023, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.7 billion, down 8.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.81, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.64 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88, the EPS surprise was -7.95%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Truist Financial Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net interest margin: 3% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.9%.
- Average balance - Total earning assets: $481.35 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $487.03 billion.
- Efficiency Ratio: 180.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 62.2%.
- Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases: 0.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.6%.
- Total Nonperforming assets: $1.49 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.63 billion.
- Total nonaccrual loans and leases: $1.43 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 13.7% compared to the 11.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 9.3% versus 9% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Total Capital Ratio: 13.7% versus 13.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Total Noninterest Income: $2.16 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.17 billion.
- Net interest income (FTE): $3.60 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.52 billion.
- Net Interest Income: $3.54 billion versus $3.48 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Truist Financial Corporation have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.