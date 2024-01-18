Back to top

First Horizon (FHN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, First Horizon National (FHN - Free Report) reported revenue of $800 million, down 9.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.32, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $784.2 million, representing a surprise of +2.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Horizon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 71.1% compared to the 63.2% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin (FTE): 3.3% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $75.45 billion versus $75.46 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.2% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total nonperforming loans and leases: $462 million versus $383.21 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $183 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $175.04 million.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $621 million versus $610.92 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $617 million compared to the $609.45 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Fixed income: $37 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.15 million.
  • Mortgage banking and title: $5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7 million.
  • Other noninterest income: $23 million compared to the $23.24 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Card and digital banking fees: $16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.50 million.
Shares of First Horizon have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

