KeyCorp (KEY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

KeyCorp (KEY - Free Report) reported $1.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 19%. EPS of $0.25 for the same period compares to $0.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 billion, representing a surprise of +0.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how KeyCorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest margin - Proforma: 2.1% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.1%.
  • Average balance - Total earning assets: $172.05 billion versus $171.57 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Net loan charge-offs to average loans: 0.3% versus 0.3% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Cash Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP): 88.6% compared to the 74.9% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Nonperforming assets - Total: $591 million versus $475.18 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio: 11.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11.1%.
  • Total Risk-based Capital Ratio: 14.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13.2%.
  • Leverage Ratio: 9% versus 9.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Nonperforming loans at period-end: $574 million compared to the $467.29 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Investment banking and debt placement fees: $136 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $118.99 million.
  • Corporate services income: $67 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $68.53 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $65 million versus $68.63 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
Shares of KeyCorp have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

