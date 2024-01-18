We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q4 Earnings Meet on Higher Fee Income
U.S. Bancorp (USB - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings per share of 99 cents, which met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were aided by higher fee income and lower provision for credit losses compared with the year-ago quarter.
Currently, U.S. Bancorp carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Higher Fee Income & Lower Provision for Credit Losses Aid Results
Non-interest income grew 28.2% year over year to $2.62 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The uptick was driven by an increase in all fee income components. The company’s inorganic growth moves have opened new markets and added alternative revenue sources, supporting its non-interest income.
Apart from growth in fee income, provision for credit losses fell 57% to $512 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 from the year-earlier quarter. This also supported the bottom line. The downtick was likely aided by the fading recession risks.
Higher Expenses & Decline in NII Dampens Results
Non-interest expenses climbed 29.1% year over year to $5.22 billion in the fourth quarter. The rise was due to an increase in almost all cost components, except for costs related to professional services and other expenses.
The tax-equivalent net interest income (NII) totaled $4.14 billion, down 4.2% from the year-ago levels. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of deposit mix and pricing, partially offset by the acquisition of MUFG Union Bank and higher rates on earning assets. Also, the net interest margin of 2.78% contracted 23 basis points year over year.
A rise in expense base and a decline in NII majorly hurt U.S. Bancorp’s bottom line, which reflected in a 17.5% year-over-year dip.
