AUM Growth Likely to Support Ameriprise (AMP) in Q4 Earnings
Estimates & Key Factors to Note for Q4
Based on the expectations of improved advisor productivity, the Advice & Wealth Management segment is expected to have recorded growth in assets in the fourth quarter.
Moreover, supported by overall asset inflows, the total AUM balance is likely to have increased. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total AUM and AUA is pegged at $1.24 trillion, indicating an increase of 5.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. Our estimate for the metric is $1.22 trillion.
While Ameriprise’s initiatives to focus on cost management have led to controlled general and administration expenses in the past, overall costs are anticipated to have been elevated in the to-be-reported quarter due to costs related to technology upgrades. Our estimate for total expenses is pegged at $3 billion, indicating a rise of 5.4% from the prior-year quarter’s actual.
Earnings Whispers
Other Stocks to Consider
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.