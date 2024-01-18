We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unlocking Q4 Potential of NBT (NBTB): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that NBT Bancorp (NBTB - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 14% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $138.87 million, increasing 3.7% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some NBT metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The consensus estimate for 'Net interest margin (FTE)' stands at 3.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.7% in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will likely reach $12.61 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $10.80 billion.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Noninterest Income' of $40.14 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $34.09 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Retirement plan administration fees' to reach $12.10 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10.66 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Wealth management' will reach $8.70 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.02 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Service charges on deposit accounts' will reach $3.97 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.60 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Card services income' reaching $5.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.96 million in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, NBT shares have recorded returns of -7.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), NBTB will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>