Unveiling Veritex Holdings (VBTX) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Veritex Holdings (VBTX - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share, indicating a decline of 13.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $111.7 million, representing a decrease of 7.2% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Veritex Holdings metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)' will reach 53.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 47.6%.
Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin' to come in at 3.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Outstanding Balance - Total interest-earning assets' should arrive at $11.33 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10.89 billion in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Total Noninterest Income' stands at $13.32 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.33 million in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $98.39 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $106.10 million.
Shares of Veritex Holdings have experienced a change of -7.1% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VBTX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.