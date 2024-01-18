We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lockheed (LMT) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Analysts on Wall Street project that Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $7.26 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 6.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $17.98 billion, declining 5.3% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Lockheed metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Aeronautics' will reach $7.08 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.2%.
Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Rotary and Mission Systems' to reach $4.49 billion. The estimate points to a change of -6.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Missiles and Fire Control' will likely reach $3.20 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Space' reaching $3.16 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.1% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Profit- Aeronautics' of $748.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $816 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Profit- Space' should come in at $274.28 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $231 million.
Analysts expect 'Operating Profit- Rotary and Mission Systems' to come in at $600.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $508 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Profit- Missiles and Fire Control' at $385.89 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $451 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Lockheed here>>>
Shares of Lockheed have experienced a change of +3.1% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LMT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.