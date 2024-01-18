Back to top

PPG Industries (PPG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, PPG Industries (PPG - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.35 billion, up 3.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.53, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.27 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.50, the EPS surprise was +2.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PPG Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial Coatings: $1.74 billion versus $1.67 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Performance Coatings: $2.62 billion compared to the $2.59 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
  • Segment Income- Industrial Coatings: $230 million versus $202.43 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Segment Income- Performance Coatings: $325 million compared to the $347.64 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of PPG Industries have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

