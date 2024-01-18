We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
The most recent trading session ended with Energy Fuels (UUUU - Free Report) standing at $7.60, reflecting a -0.78% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.
The uranium and vanadium miner and developer's shares have seen an increase of 10.06% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Energy Fuels in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Energy Fuels to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 72.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.45 million, up 3483.33% from the year-ago period.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Energy Fuels. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 20% lower. Energy Fuels presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.