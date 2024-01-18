For the quarter ended December 2023, JB Hunt (
JB Hunt (JBHT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended December 2023, JB Hunt (JBHT - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.3 billion, down 9.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.47, compared to $1.92 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.74, the EPS surprise was -15.52%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how JB Hunt performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Loads - Intermodal: 535,987 versus 525,501 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Revenue per load - Integrated Capacity Solutions: $1,783 compared to the $1,788.41 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenue per load - Intermodal: $3,029 versus $2,950.64 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Average trucks - Dedicated: 13,214 compared to the 13,384 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenue- Truckload: $195.44 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $208.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.1%.
- Revenue- Dedicated: $883.88 million compared to the $899.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Final Mile Services: $243.16 million compared to the $247.53 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.
- Revenue- Integrated Capacity Solutions: $363.66 million compared to the $360 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.7% year over year.
- Revenue- Intermodal: $1.62 billion compared to the $1.55 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Fuel surcharge revenues: $466.27 million versus $492.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.3% change.
- Revenue- Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues: $2.84 billion compared to the $2.72 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year.
- Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$5.81 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$6.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%.
Shares of JB Hunt have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.