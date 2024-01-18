Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Bank OZK (OZK) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Bank OZK (OZK - Free Report) reported revenue of $407.58 million, up 13.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.50, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $392.72 million, representing a surprise of +3.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bank OZK performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 35.3% compared to the 34.4% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net interest margin: 4.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 4.6%.
  • Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans): 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Total Average Interest-Earning Assets: $30.74 billion compared to the $30.37 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $37.03 million versus $24.66 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $370.55 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $367.74 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $373.47 million compared to the $369.89 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • BOLI income- Increase in cash surrender value: $5.40 million compared to the $4.41 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Gains (losses) on sales of other assets: $3.29 million versus $0.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Trust income: $2.17 million versus $1.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Loan service, maintenance and other fees: $6.76 million compared to the $3.08 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Bank OZK here>>>

Shares of Bank OZK have returned -8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bank OZK (OZK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise