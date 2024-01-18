Back to top

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB - Free Report) reported revenue of $63.56 million, down 9.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.28, compared to $2.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $60.96 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.51, the EPS surprise was -15.23%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 58.4% versus 55.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.4% versus 3.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $6.72 billion versus $6.58 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $56.99 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $54.56 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $1.67 million versus $1.48 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $6.56 million compared to the $6.41 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Other income: $0.71 million compared to the $0.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Global Payments Group revenue: $4.18 million versus $4.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. have returned -10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

