BancFirst (BANF) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, BancFirst (BANF - Free Report) reported revenue of $150.22 million, down 5.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.46, compared to $1.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $147.2 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.44, the EPS surprise was +1.39%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BancFirst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.7% versus 3.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency ratio: 59.8% compared to the 55.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $45.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.82 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $105.07 million compared to the $103.48 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of BancFirst have returned -7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

