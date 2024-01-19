Equinor (EQNR) Awards NOK 1.5B Contract to LNS for Snohvit Future

Equinor ASA ( EQNR Quick Quote EQNR - Free Report) , on behalf of the Snøhvit partners, awarded a construction and installation contract worth NOK 1.5 billion to Leonhard Nilsen & Sønner (“LNS”).
Headquartered in Andøy in Nordland County, LNS will play a crucial role in the construction of a tunnel and landfall for the power cable connecting Hyggevatn to Melkøya. Multiconsult has been granted the engineering contract for LNS' work, while Nexans will supply the power cable from Rognan and Halden. While Aibel secured the most substantial contract, covering all modification work on Melkøya, Consto in Northern Norway has been chosen as the construction and installation work supplier.
The contract aims to facilitate the Snøhvit Future project, which includes onshore compression and electrification of Hammerfest LNG on Melkøya. This move is expected to enable the reduction of emission from the plant by an impressive 850,000 tons of CO2 annually, contributing significantly to environmental sustainability.
Trond Bokn, Equinor's senior vice president for project development, expressed satisfaction in granting the contract to a Northern Norwegian company. According to LNS, approximately 70% of the generated value is projected to benefit Northern Norway, leading to the creation of approximately 200 person-years (FTEs) of employment. Bokn emphasized Equinor's focus on ensuring that the Snøhvit Future project generates a positive impact across the region.
Hammerfest LNG, a key player in the region, currently employs approximately 350 permanent staff and around 150 contractors and apprentices. The Snøhvit Future project is expected to generate approximately 1700 FTEs of employment during the construction phase, with a focus on extending the operational life of Hammerfest LNG beyond 2030.
