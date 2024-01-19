Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Regions Financial (RF) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Regions Financial (RF - Free Report) reported $1.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.5%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.8 billion, representing a surprise of +0.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Regions Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (FTE): 3.6% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 65% compared to the 57.8% average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $136.99 billion versus $138.24 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans: 0.5% compared to the 0.5% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 ratio: 10.2% compared to the 10.3% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Non-performing loans, including loans held for sale: $808 million compared to the $690.28 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Non-performing assets: $823 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $688.40 million.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 11.5% compared to the 11.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio: 13.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13.8%.
  • Leverage Ratio: 9.7% compared to the 9.8% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $580 million compared to the $569.45 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $1.23 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Regions Financial here>>>

Shares of Regions Financial have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Regions Financial Corporation (RF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise