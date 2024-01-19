Schlumberger (
Schlumberger (SLB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Schlumberger (SLB - Free Report) reported $8.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.1%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.71 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.98 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84, the EPS surprise was +2.38%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Schlumberger performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue by Geographical Area- North America: $1.64 billion versus $1.70 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.
- Revenue by Geographical Area- Middle East & Asia: $3.14 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.2%.
- Revenue by Geographical Area- Europe & Africa: $2.43 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.5%.
- Revenue by Geographical Area- Latin America: $1.72 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.75 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.
- Revenue- Digital & Integration: $1.05 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.
- Revenue- Reservoir Performance: $1.74 billion compared to the $1.73 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.
- Revenue- Eliminations & other: -$164 million versus -$159.46 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.2% change.
- Revenue- Production Systems: $2.94 billion compared to the $2.86 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.9% year over year.
- Revenue- Well Construction: $3.43 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.
- Income Before Taxes- Digital & Integration: $356 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $369.21 million.
- Income Before Taxes- Reservoir Performance: $371 million compared to the $350.75 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Income Before Taxes- Eliminations & other: -$71 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$54.55 million.
Shares of Schlumberger have returned -7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.