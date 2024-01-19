Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN - Free Report) reported $1.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.1%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26, the EPS surprise was +3.85%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Huntington Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $171.36 billion versus $171.19 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 77% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 64.8%.
  • Net Interest Margin (FTE): 3.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.1%.
  • Net charge-offs / Average total loans and leases: 0.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.
  • Total nonaccrual loans and leases: $338 million versus $611.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Mortgage banking income: $23 million compared to the $25.87 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net interest income - FTE: $1.33 billion versus $1.32 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $405 million compared to the $423.77 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Insurance income: $19 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $31.89 million.
  • Capital markets fees: $69 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $53.40 million.
  • Bank owned life insurance income: $16 million compared to the $17.84 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Leasing revenue: $23 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $32 million.
Shares of Huntington Bancshares have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

