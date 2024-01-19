We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Huntington Bancshares (HBAN - Free Report) reported $1.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.1%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26, the EPS surprise was +3.85%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Huntington Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average Balance - Total earning assets: $171.36 billion versus $171.19 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
- Efficiency Ratio: 77% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 64.8%.
- Net Interest Margin (FTE): 3.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.1%.
- Net charge-offs / Average total loans and leases: 0.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.
- Total nonaccrual loans and leases: $338 million versus $611.26 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Mortgage banking income: $23 million compared to the $25.87 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- Net interest income - FTE: $1.33 billion versus $1.32 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
- Total Non-Interest Income: $405 million compared to the $423.77 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- Insurance income: $19 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $31.89 million.
- Capital markets fees: $69 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $53.40 million.
- Bank owned life insurance income: $16 million compared to the $17.84 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Leasing revenue: $23 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $32 million.
Shares of Huntington Bancshares have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.