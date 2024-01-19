We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Ally Financial (ALLY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2023, Ally Financial (ALLY - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.07 billion, down 6.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was +2.27%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Ally Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Ally Financial here>>>
- Total interest-earning assets (Average Balances): $186.96 billion compared to the $186.35 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
- Net interest margin (as reported): 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Efficiency Ratio: 68.5% compared to the 59.9% average estimate based on five analysts.
- Net charge-offs to average finance receivables and loans outstanding: 1.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.7%.
- Gain on mortgage and automotive loans, net: $3 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $9.98 million.
- Insurance premiums and service revenue earned: $335 million compared to the $320.30 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- Total other revenue: $574 million compared to the $494.20 million average estimate based on six analysts.
- Other (loss) / gain on investments, net: $85 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $15.94 million.
- Other income, net of losses: $151 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $156.36 million.
- Total financing revenue and other interest income: $3.62 billion compared to the $3.63 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Total interest and dividends on investment securities: $260 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $256.97 million.
- Operating leases: $371 million compared to the $378.75 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Ally Financial have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.