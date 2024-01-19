Exploring Analyst Estimates for Tesla (TSLA) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tesla (
TSLA Quick Quote TSLA - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 37.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $25.94 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Tesla metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Energy generation and storage' will reach $1.65 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +26.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Services and other' of $2.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +27.6% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Automotive regulatory credits' will reach $446.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.3% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Automotive leasing' should arrive at $556.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.2%.
Analysts forecast 'Total Automotive Revenue' to reach $21.46 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total vehicle deliveries' will likely reach 488,625. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 405,278.
Analysts expect 'Model S/X deliveries' to come in at 20,124. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17,147.
The consensus estimate for 'Model 3/Y deliveries' stands at 465,800. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 388,131 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Solar deployed' will reach 80.13 MW. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 100 MW in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Storage deployed' should come in at 4,120.87 MWh. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,462 MWh.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross profit- Total Automotive' reaching $4.13 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.52 billion.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross profit- Energy generation and storage segment' at $411.01 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $159 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Shares of Tesla have demonstrated returns of -16.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TSLA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.
Shares of Tesla have demonstrated returns of -16.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TSLA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.