New Strong Sell Stocks for January 22nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Anglo American plc (NGLOY - Free Report) is a mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21% downward over the last 60 days.

FMC Corporation (FMC - Free Report) is an agricultural sciences company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG - Free Report) is a mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25% downward over the last 60 days.

