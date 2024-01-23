Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 22, 2024

  • Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) shot up 1.6% on the broader tech rally.
  • The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (TRV - Free Report) shares jumped 6.7% after reporting fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $7.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.04 per share.
  • Shares of Bank OZK (OZK - Free Report) gained 4.4% after reporting fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 per share.
  • PepsiCo, Inc.’s (PEP - Free Report) shares lost 0.8% on consumer staples becoming the biggest losing sector in the session.

