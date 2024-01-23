Back to top

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Bank of Hawaii (BOH - Free Report) reported revenue of $158.07 million, down 13.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.72, compared to $1.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $161.03 million, representing a surprise of -1.84%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -19.10%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bank of Hawaii performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 73.4% versus 63.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $21.80 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $22.04 billion.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.2%.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% versus 0% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases: $9.65 million versus $11.70 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Performing Assets: $11.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.74 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $116.40 million compared to the $120.13 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Annuity and Insurance: $1.27 million versus $1.15 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Bank-Owned Life Insurance: $3.18 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.69 million.
  • Trust and Asset Management: $11.14 million versus $10.46 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Mortgage Banking: $1.02 million compared to the $0.95 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $115.79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $119.68 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Bank of Hawaii here>>>

Shares of Bank of Hawaii have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

