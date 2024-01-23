Dexcom (DXCM) Set to Solidify Its Business Throughout EMEA

Dexcom, Inc. ( DXCM Quick Quote DXCM - Free Report) recently unveiled its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Athenry, Co. Galway.
With the ability to produce millions of Dexcom rtCGM sensors annually, the new plant will contribute to the betterment of diabetes patients throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).
Price Performance
For the past six months, DXCM’s shares have moved down 0.3% compared with the
industry’s decline of 4.7%. The S&P 500 increased 6.8% in the same time frame. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research More on the News
Dexcom's first manufacturing plant in Europe will guarantee product flow throughout EMEA, potentially reducing goods costs and improving sustainability by cutting down on transit delivery times.
The new facility will have the capacity to produce millions of Dexcom rtCGM sensors each year and is expected to create employment in the region.
The open positions span a range of technical disciplines, from graduate to leadership, as well as support roles in HR and finance. Dexcom hopes to establish close ties with the regional colleges in Galway and the surrounding counties, especially regarding engineering and quality control programs.
DexCom is currently expanding in several international markets, with Europe being a major portion. This facility will likely help DexCom to support its supply of rtCGM sensors in Europe.
Industry Prospects
Per a report by
Mordor Intelligence, the market size for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) in Europe is projected to be worth $2.04 billion in 2024 and will increase at a growth rate of 11.33% to reach $3.47 billion by 2029. Notable Developments
DexCom recently announced that South Africa and many European nations can now connect its most recent G7 CGM system to Tandem Diabetes Care's t: slim X2 insulin pump, which has Control-IQ technology.
Through this innovative partnership, Dexcom not only maintains its position as the industry leader in CGM connection but also advances Automated Insulin Delivery systems to new heights.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
DXCM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks to consider in the broader medical space are
Universal Health Services ( UHS Quick Quote UHS - Free Report) , Integer Holdings Corporation ( ITGR Quick Quote ITGR - Free Report) , and Acadia Healthcare ( ACHC Quick Quote ACHC - Free Report) .
Universal Health Services, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 4.4% for 2024. UHS’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 5.47%. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
UHS’s shares have gained 1.9% in the past six months against the
industry’s 5% decline.
Integer Holdings, presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has an estimated long-term growth rate of 15.8%. ITGR’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 11.9%.
Integer Holdings’ shares have rallied 43.5% in the past year against the
industry’s 3.7% decline.
Acadia Healthcare, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.4%. ACHC’s long-term earnings are expected to grow at 11.2%.
Acadia’s shares have gained 11.7% in the past six months against the
industry’s decline of 5%.
Image: Bigstock
Dexcom (DXCM) Set to Solidify Its Business Throughout EMEA
Dexcom, Inc. (DXCM - Free Report) recently unveiled its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Athenry, Co. Galway.
With the ability to produce millions of Dexcom rtCGM sensors annually, the new plant will contribute to the betterment of diabetes patients throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).
Price Performance
For the past six months, DXCM’s shares have moved down 0.3% compared with the industry’s decline of 4.7%. The S&P 500 increased 6.8% in the same time frame.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
More on the News
Dexcom's first manufacturing plant in Europe will guarantee product flow throughout EMEA, potentially reducing goods costs and improving sustainability by cutting down on transit delivery times.
The new facility will have the capacity to produce millions of Dexcom rtCGM sensors each year and is expected to create employment in the region.
The open positions span a range of technical disciplines, from graduate to leadership, as well as support roles in HR and finance. Dexcom hopes to establish close ties with the regional colleges in Galway and the surrounding counties, especially regarding engineering and quality control programs.
DexCom is currently expanding in several international markets, with Europe being a major portion. This facility will likely help DexCom to support its supply of rtCGM sensors in Europe.
Industry Prospects
Per a report by Mordor Intelligence, the market size for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) in Europe is projected to be worth $2.04 billion in 2024 and will increase at a growth rate of 11.33% to reach $3.47 billion by 2029.
Notable Developments
DexCom recently announced that South Africa and many European nations can now connect its most recent G7 CGM system to Tandem Diabetes Care's t: slim X2 insulin pump, which has Control-IQ technology.
Through this innovative partnership, Dexcom not only maintains its position as the industry leader in CGM connection but also advances Automated Insulin Delivery systems to new heights.
DexCom, Inc. Price
DexCom, Inc. price | DexCom, Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
DXCM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks to consider in the broader medical space are Universal Health Services (UHS - Free Report) , Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR - Free Report) , and Acadia Healthcare (ACHC - Free Report) .
Universal Health Services, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 4.4% for 2024. UHS’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 5.47%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
UHS’s shares have gained 1.9% in the past six months against the industry’s 5% decline.
Integer Holdings, presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has an estimated long-term growth rate of 15.8%. ITGR’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 11.9%.
Integer Holdings’ shares have rallied 43.5% in the past year against the industry’s 3.7% decline.
Acadia Healthcare, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.4%. ACHC’s long-term earnings are expected to grow at 11.2%.
Acadia’s shares have gained 11.7% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 5%.