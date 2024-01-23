Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Northwest Bancshares (NWBI - Free Report) reported $135.47 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.5%. EPS of $0.24 for the same period compares to $0.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $133.06 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Northwest Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio [%]: 66.9% compared to the 65% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest margin: 3.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.1%.
  • Average Balances-Interest earning assets: $13.43 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.45 billion.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $29.17 million compared to the $27.62 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Mortgage Banking Income: $0.25 million compared to the $0.70 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Trust and other financial services income: $6.88 million versus $7.12 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other Operating Income: $2.47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.83 million.
  • Service Charges and Fees: $15.92 million compared to the $15.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $106.30 million versus $105.64 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Income from Bank owned life insurance: $1.45 million versus $1.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Northwest Bancshares have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

