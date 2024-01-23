We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Piedmont Lithium (PLL) to Sell Portion of Its Atlantic Shares
Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL - Free Report) announced that it inked a deal to sell a portion of shares it holds in Atlantic Lithium to Assore International Holdings. This move will further bolster Piedmont Lithium’s cash balance.
The company has agreed to sell 24.3 million Atlantic shares for GBP0.25 per share, which represents a premium above the current market price. The shares to be sold represent 3.9% of Atlantic's outstanding shares. It will result in $7.8 million in proceeds for Piedmont.
The sale of these shares has no bearing on Piedmont's joint venture, earn-in, or offtake agreement with Atlantic or the Ewoyaa project.
Following the sale, Assore will own 28.4% of Atlantic. Piedmont will keep 32.7 million Atlantic shares, accounting for 5.2% of Atlantic's holding.
Piedmont Lithium remains optimistic about Ewoyaa's potential as a logistically advantageous, low-cost producer of spodumene concentrate. However, it is taking a cautious approach to capital deployment in the current lithium price environment and positioning itself for the anticipated lithium market recovery.
The company ended 2023 with $72 million in cash and $47.4 million in marketable securities.
In the third quarter of 2023, Piedmont Lithium recorded earnings of 88 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51. This compares to a loss of 36 cents per share a year ago. The company posted revenues of 47 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $57 million.
Price Performance
Piedmont Lithium’s shares have fallen 72.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 3.7%.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Piedmont Lithium currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
