Agilysys (AGYS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Agilysys (AGYS - Free Report) reported revenue of $60.57 million, up 21.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.35, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $60.03 million, representing a surprise of +0.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +52.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Agilysys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- Products: $12.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.5%.
  • Net revenue- Subscription and maintenance: $35.11 million compared to the $35.68 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.4% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Professional services: $12.78 million versus $11.84 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +40.9% change.
Shares of Agilysys have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

