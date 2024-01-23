Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Zions (ZION) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Zions (ZION - Free Report) reported revenue of $741 million, down 16.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.29, compared to $1.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $754.81 million, representing a surprise of -1.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +29.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Zions performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 2.9% versus 2.9% estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 65.1% compared to the 67.1% average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Average balance - Total interest-earning assets: $80.97 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $80.26 billion.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans and leases: 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $228 million versus $203.20 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio: 10.9% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.8%.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio: 12.8% compared to the 12.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total nonaccrual Loan: $222 million versus $221.68 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio: 8.3% compared to the 8.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $148 million compared to the $171.12 million average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Taxable-equivalent net interest income: $593 million compared to the $585.47 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Other customer-related fees: $15 million compared to the $14.59 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
Shares of Zions have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

