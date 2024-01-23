Back to top

United (UAL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) reported $13.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.9%. EPS of $2.00 for the same period compares to $2.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.61, the EPS surprise was +24.22%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how United performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average fuel price per gallon: $3.13 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.30.
  • Available seat miles (ASMs): 73,727 million versus 73,439.42 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Passenger load factor: 82.3% compared to the 85.1% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total revenue per available seat mile: 18.48 cents versus 18.48 cents estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Passenger revenue per available seat mile: 16.85 cents versus 16.9 cents estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): 60,671 million versus 63,074.41 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average yield per revenue passenger mile: 20.47 cents compared to the 19.72 cents average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Fuel gallons consumed: 1,059 MGal versus 1,054.6 MGal estimated by four analysts on average.
  • CASM, excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel, and profit sharing: 12.28 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12.26 cents.
  • Operating revenue- Total passenger revenue: $12.42 billion compared to the $12.40 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.
  • Operating revenues- Other: $803 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $803.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%.
  • Operating revenue- Cargo: $402 million compared to the $356.98 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.8% year over year.
Shares of United have returned -8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

