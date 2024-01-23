Back to top

Compared to Estimates, RBB (RBB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, RBB (RBB - Free Report) reported revenue of $33.06 million, down 20% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.43, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +19.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $27.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was +22.86%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how RBB performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 2.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.7%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 49.6% versus 61% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total noninterest income: $7.39 million versus $2.48 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $25.67 million versus $25.11 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of RBB have returned -12.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

