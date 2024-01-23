Back to top

Compared to Estimates, CrossFirst (CFB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB - Free Report) reported $61.44 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $62.17 million, representing a surprise of -1.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CrossFirst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total non-performing assets: $24.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.52 million.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 57.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 56.1%.
  • Net interest margin: 3.2% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average interest earning assets: $7.09 billion compared to the $7.03 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total non-performing loans: $18.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.52 million.
  • Net charge-offs / Avg. loans: 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $57.61 million versus $57.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Non-interest income: $4.48 million versus $5.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest income: $56.95 million compared to the $56.33 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of CrossFirst have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

