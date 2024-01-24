We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling Plexus (PLXS) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Plexus (PLXS - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, indicating a decline of 29.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $992.56 million, representing a decrease of 9.3% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 5.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Plexus metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Market Sector- Healthcare/Life Sciences' to reach $402.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.6%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Market Sector- Aerospace/Defense' stands at $165.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.6%.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Market Sector- Industrial' will reach $429.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Plexus here>>>
Shares of Plexus have demonstrated returns of -9.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), PLXS is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>