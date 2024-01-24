Back to top

Company News for Jan 23, 2024

  • Gilead Sciences, Inc. ((GILD - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 10.2% following the announcement that an investigational drug did not meet the objectives set in a phase 3 trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
  • Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ((ADM - Free Report) ) plunged 24.2%, triggered by an ongoing investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission into the accounting practices of its Nutrition segment.
  • NuStar Energy L.P. ((NS - Free Report) ) shares surged 18.3% as fuel distributor Sunoco LP ((SUN - Free Report) ) moved forward with its acquisition of the former in a $7.3 billion deal.
  • Rumble Inc. ((RUM - Free Report) ) shares rose 36.2% following the announcement of a partnership with Barstool Sports.
     

