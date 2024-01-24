Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Community Bank (CBU) Q4 Earnings

Community Bank System (CBU - Free Report) reported $178 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $0.76 for the same period compares to $0.96 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $177.16 million, representing a surprise of +0.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Community Bank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio (GAAP): 69.7% versus 64.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3%.
  • Net charge-offs/average loans: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets: $14.22 billion compared to the $14.09 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $67.77 million compared to the $67.51 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Deposit service and other banking fees: $18 million compared to the $17.83 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Mortgage banking: $0.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.08 million.
  • Employee benefit services: $30.02 million versus $29.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Fully tax-equivalent net interest income: $110.23 million versus $109.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Wealth management services and insurance services: $19.50 million versus $20.18 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Community Bank here>>>

Shares of Community Bank have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

