Capital City Bank (CCBG) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Capital City Bank (CCBG - Free Report) reported $56.33 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.7%. EPS of $0.70 for the same period compares to $0.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $56.5 million, representing a surprise of -0.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Capital City Bank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 4.1% compared to the 4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency ratio: 70.8% compared to the 70.6% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $17.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.94 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $39.17 million versus $39.54 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Capital City Bank have returned -8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

