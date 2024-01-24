Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, D.R. Horton (DHI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

D.R. Horton (DHI - Free Report) reported $7.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. EPS of $2.82 for the same period compares to $2.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.62 billion, representing a surprise of +1.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.88.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how D.R. Horton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales order - Homes sold: 18,069 compared to the 18,189 average estimate based on 17 analysts.
  • Sales order backlog - Homes in backlog: 13,965 compared to the 14,617 average estimate based on 15 analysts.
  • Homes Closed: 19,340 versus the 15-analyst average estimate of 18,730.
  • Sales order backlog - Value: $5.44 billion versus $5.83 billion estimated by 12 analysts on average.
  • Net sales order - Value: $6.79 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $7.12 billion.
  • Revenues- Home sales- Homebuilding: $7.28 billion compared to the $7.12 billion average estimate based on 17 analysts.
  • Revenues- Rental: $195.30 million versus the 15-analyst average estimate of $311.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -40.4%.
  • Revenues- Financial Services: $192.60 million compared to the $164.19 million average estimate based on 15 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Homebuilding: $7.30 billion versus $7.14 billion estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.
  • Revenues- Land/lot sales and other- Homebuilding: $20.30 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $23.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -41.7%.
  • Revenues- Forestar: $305.90 million versus $296.76 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +41.2% change.
  • Revenues- Eliminations and Other: -$264.50 million versus -$251.65 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +58% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for D.R. Horton here>>>

Shares of D.R. Horton have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise