Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Peoples Bancorp (PEBO - Free Report) reported revenue of $112.92 million, up 25.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.04, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $115 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94, the EPS surprise was +10.64%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Peoples Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 56% compared to the 57.9% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $7.86 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.99 billion.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.4% compared to the 4.6% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Mortgage banking income: $0.34 million versus $0.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-interest income: $24.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.30 million.
Shares of Peoples Bancorp have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

