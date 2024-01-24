We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MSC Industrial (MSM) to Expand in Canada With KAR Acquisition
MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM - Free Report) announced that it acquired a metalworking distributor, KAR Industrial Inc. This move expands MSM’s metalworking footprint in Canada.
Founded in 1954 in Montreal, KAR operates three facilities in Mississauga, Montreal and Edmonton. It has 45 affiliates across Canada. KAR expects $16 million in revenues for 2023. KAR will now operate as an MSC company retaining its current names, including its Duramill and Omnitool divisions.
MSC intends to capitalize on KAR's metalworking technical experience, knowledge of the Canada market, and value-added services. It will provide KAR customers with access to MSC's 2.4 million-plus product catalog to meet all their metalworking and MRO needs, as well as an e-commerce sales channel through mscdirect.com.
MSM reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.25, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30. The bottom line fell 16% year over year. MSC Industrial generated revenues of around $954 million in the quarter under review, down 0.4% from the $958 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
MSC Industrial expects average daily sales growth of flat to 5% for fiscal 2024. The adjusted operating margin is expected between 12.0% and 12.8%.
Price Performance
MSC Industrial’s shares have gained 25.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 24%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
