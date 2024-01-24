Earnings season picks up this week as dozens of big cap companies are expected to report earnings, including the first Magnificent 7 stock, Tesla, and one of the former FANGMAN stocks, Netflix.
With the S&P 500 breaking out to new highs, it’s not surprising to find many big cap stocks also doing the same. 4 out of 5 of these featured stocks have also broken out to new all-time highs. Additionally, they each have excellent earnings surprise track records, with 2 of them having perfect 5-year beat streaks.
It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for 5 years. That time period includes the COVID pandemic, which tripped up many companies. That makes these earnings streaks even more impressive.
Can they beat again? And will it be a catalyst for these stocks to keep breaking out?
5 Red Hot Stocks with Fabulous Earnings Records
1.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ( ISRG Quick Quote ISRG - Free Report)
Intuitive Surgical has beat on earnings 3 quarters in a row. Shares of Intuitive Surgical have rallied to new highs again, gaining 44.9% over the last year. It has a 5-year return of 107.3%, which is beating the S&P 500’s of 79%.
Intuitive Surgical isn’t cheap though. It trades with a forward P/E of 59.
Will Intuitive Surgical make it 4 beats in a row this week?
2. Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA Quick Quote TSLA - Free Report)
Tesla had a rare earnings miss last quarter. It was the first miss in 11 quarters.
Shares of Tesla have not re-taken the 2021 highs, but they’ve gained 59% over the last year which easily beat the S&P 500’s gain of 21.8%.
Tesla isn’t cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 56. But investors have never cared about Tesla’s valuation.
Tesla shares are down 16% in the last month. Is this a buying opportunity?
3.
ServiceNow, Inc. ( NOW Quick Quote NOW - Free Report)
ServiceNow is an earnings all-star. It hasn’t missed in 5 years. That’s impressive given the global economic conditions during the pandemic.
Shares of ServiceNow are at new all-time highs. It’s rallied 70% in the last year, easily outperforming the S&P 500 at 21.8%. You won’t get ServiceNow cheap, however. It trades with a forward P/E of 59.
Can the big rally in ServiceNow continue?
4. United Rentals, Inc. ( URI Quick Quote URI - Free Report)
United Rentals has only missed 4 times in the last 5 years but two of them were in the first half of 2023. It has resumed beating, however, and has now beat the last 2 quarters.
Shares of United Rentals have jumped 51% in the last year, which easily beat the S&P 500’s 21.8%. It’s near its all-time highs but United Rentals is still cheap. It has a forward P/E of 13.2.
Should value investors consider United Rentals even as it hits new highs?
5. Visa Inc. ( V Quick Quote V - Free Report)
Visa has the most incredible earnings surprise streak on the Street. It hasn’t missed since it went IPO in 2008. What a record.
Shares of Visa have finally busted out to new all-time highs again, after treading water for a few years. It has gained 21% over the last year, which is mostly in-line with the S&P 500.
Visa is cheaper than it was in 2021, when it last hit new highs. It is now trading with a forward P/E of just 27. It traded in the 40s in 2021.
Is Visa back?
