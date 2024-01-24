We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ahead of First Foundation (FFWM) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from First Foundation (FFWM - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, indicating a decline of 94.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $62.03 million, representing a decrease of 24.3% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific First Foundation metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 96.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 70.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Balances - Interest earning assets' at $12.55 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.20 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Nonperforming Assets' reaching $13.20 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $16.54 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net interest income' will reach $49.97 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $74.72 million.
Analysts forecast 'Total Noninterest income' to reach $12.07 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.22 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Asset management, consulting and other fees' should come in at $9.19 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.72 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for First Foundation here>>>
Over the past month, shares of First Foundation have returned +15.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Currently, FFWM carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.