Countdown to Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Horizon Bancorp (HBNC - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, reflecting a decline of 39.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $51.5 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 13.4%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Horizon Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 68.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 60.1%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' should arrive at $7.29 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.09 billion in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total non-interest income' will likely reach $10.66 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10.67 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income' reaching $40.82 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $48.78 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
