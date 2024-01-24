Back to top

Triumph Financial (TFIN) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Triumph Financial (TFIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $106.15 million, down 5.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $106.81 million, representing a surprise of -0.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Triumph Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 82.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 85%.
  • Average Interest Earning Assets: $4.83 billion compared to the $4.93 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 7.6% versus 7.4% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $14.23 million compared to the $14.03 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $91.92 million versus $92.78 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Financial Services- Service charges on deposits: $1.79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.74 million.
  • Card income: $2.03 million versus $2.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Fee income: $8.53 million compared to the $5.01 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Triumph Financial have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

