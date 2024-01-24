Netflix (NFLX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Netflix (
NFLX Quick Quote NFLX - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.83 billion, up 12.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.11, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.20, the EPS surprise was -4.09%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Netflix performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Global Streaming Memberships - Paid net membership additions (losses): 13,120 thousand compared to the 8,842.65 thousand average estimate based on 10 analysts. Global Streaming Memberships - Paid memberships at end of period: 260,280 thousand compared to the 255,862.4 thousand average estimate based on eight analysts. APAC - Paid memberships at end of period: 45,338 thousand versus 44,365.2 thousand estimated by seven analysts on average. EMEA - Paid memberships at end of period: 88,813 thousand versus 87,110.98 thousand estimated by seven analysts on average. LATAM - Paid memberships at end of period: 45,997 thousand versus 45,284.05 thousand estimated by seven analysts on average. UCAN - Paid memberships at end of period: 80,128 thousand versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 79,396.55 thousand. APAC - Paid net membership additions (losses): 2,911 thousand versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1,911.24 thousand. EMEA - Paid net membership additions (losses): 5,053 thousand versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3,242.8 thousand. Revenue- United States and Canada (UCAN): $3.93 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $3.90 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%. Revenue- Asia-Pacific (APAC): $962.72 million compared to the $957.54 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year. Revenue- Latin America (LATAM): $1.16 billion compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.7% year over year. Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA): $2.78 billion compared to the $2.71 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.4% year over year.
Shares of Netflix have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
- Global Streaming Memberships - Paid net membership additions (losses): 13,120 thousand compared to the 8,842.65 thousand average estimate based on 10 analysts.
- Global Streaming Memberships - Paid memberships at end of period: 260,280 thousand compared to the 255,862.4 thousand average estimate based on eight analysts.
- APAC - Paid memberships at end of period: 45,338 thousand versus 44,365.2 thousand estimated by seven analysts on average.
- EMEA - Paid memberships at end of period: 88,813 thousand versus 87,110.98 thousand estimated by seven analysts on average.
- LATAM - Paid memberships at end of period: 45,997 thousand versus 45,284.05 thousand estimated by seven analysts on average.
- UCAN - Paid memberships at end of period: 80,128 thousand versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 79,396.55 thousand.
- APAC - Paid net membership additions (losses): 2,911 thousand versus the six-analyst average estimate of 1,911.24 thousand.
- EMEA - Paid net membership additions (losses): 5,053 thousand versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3,242.8 thousand.
- Revenue- United States and Canada (UCAN): $3.93 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $3.90 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.
- Revenue- Asia-Pacific (APAC): $962.72 million compared to the $957.54 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Latin America (LATAM): $1.16 billion compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.7% year over year.
- Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA): $2.78 billion compared to the $2.71 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.4% year over year.
